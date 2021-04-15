doTERRA Cowboy Caviar with Lime Oil

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

This one-of-a-kind recipe from doTERRA uses lime essential oil. Cold-pressed from the peel of fresh limes, doTERRA Lime essential oil is refreshing and energizing in both aroma and taste. Limes are frequently used in entrées and beverages for their fresh, citrus flavor.

Due to its high limonene content, Lime essemtoa; oil provides internal cleansing benefits* and the citrusy aroma can be diffused to help freshen the air. It’s also an effective and natural surface cleaner. Lime oil is frequently used in facial and body cleansers for its purifying properties and uplifting scent. Here is the recipe:

Ingredients

The Dressing

½ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

3-4 drops doTERRA lime oil

¼ cup white wine or red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

The Rest

1 pound Roma tomatoes seeded and diced

15 ounce can black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed

15 ounce can of black beans, drained and rinsed

11 ounces can sweet corn, drained

1 red onion, finely diced

½ cup green bell pepper, diced

½ cup red bell pepper, diced

1 avocado, pitted and diced

1 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions

In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, sugar, white wine vinegar, chili powder, doTERRA lime oil, and salt. Add tomatoes, black-eyed peas, beans, corn, red onion, avocado, bell peppers, and stir to combine. Stir in cilantro. Cover and chill until serving time.

