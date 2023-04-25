Founded in 2008 with a mission to source the purest essential oils from around the world while empowering people and communities along the way

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Utah-based essential oils giant, doTERRA, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a special fragrant giveaway sweepstakes. Just in time for the 15th anniversary, doTERRA is showcasing a new product called the Rose Duet. It features two delightful skincare must-haves, including the soothing, refreshing rose hydrosol mist and the comforting, hydrating moringa rose nourishing oil.

As part of its 15th Anniversary Celebration, doTERRA is hosting a fun giveaway – you can enter for the chance to win one of 15 sets of the new Rose Duet today! Click here to enter the doTERRA 15th Anniversary Sweepstakes or scan the QR code seen below.

doTERRA’s Rose Duet is launching officially in mid-May. The combo are a great example of doTERRA’s sustainable sourcing practices in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania. DoTERRA supports small scael farmers and continues a commitment to both quality and community in both Africa and Bulgaria.

doTERRA is also celebrating being honored with the Best of State Award, for the 9th consecutive year. One of the company’s motto’s is to source the best products while also helping others.

Founded in 2008 with a mission to source the purest essential oils from around the world while empowering people and communities along the way, doTERRA has established itself as the leader in the essential oils industry.

Some doTERRA company highlights from the last 15 years include:

Over 1,000,000 lives are supported by sourcing jobs around the world.

344,726 trees have been planted at Kealakekua Mountain Reserve—107,000 of them in 2022— the largest reforestation effort in the state of Hawai’i.

In 2022, doTERRA Healing Hands launched the 25 Collective, a monthly giving club for customers who want to make a real difference.

doTERRA serves 10 million Wellness Advocates, provide life-changing products to customers in 100 countries, and are supported by 4,461 corporate employees.

Learn more about and shop doTERRA online at doTERRA.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by doTERRA.