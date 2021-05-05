Don’t stress, there are plenty of options to combat thinning hair

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Finding a wig doesn’t have to be overwhelming. If you are losing your hair due to a medical condition or if you simply want a new look, Head Covers by Joni is here to help. Today, Haleigh talked about how wigs and toppers can help you fill out that thin hair.

If you have fine, thinning hair and are looking for options to fill out your look, pay attention. For most people with thinning hair, it’s caused them to be self-conscious and not feel like themselves anymore. Wigs and wig toppers for thinning hair are a great easy option for fine and less voluminous, thinning hair. You also have the choice of synthetic or human hair. It really depends on lifestyle and budget.

Head Covers By Joni always offer 20% off for medical hair loss clients on their range of full wigs, Jon Renau, and Raquel Welch toppers.

The store is located at 2286 E 3300 Salt Lake City, UT 84109. Call 801-467-5665 or go to @headcoversbyjoni on Instagram. Currently, they are working by appointment only.

This story contains sponsored content.