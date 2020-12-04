Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity to pick or change your health plan

This is the time of year when people are encouraged to take a good look at their health care coverage. The Medicare Enrollment time is a once-a-year opportunity for millions of Americans to pick a health plan or make changes to their current health care coverage.

For seniors and other people enrolled in Medicare, annual enrollment is one of the most important decisions a person can make not only for their health and well-being but also for their wallet. For most people, this is the only chance to make changes to their Medicare coverage for next year. If you don’t make an enrollment decision, you may be locked into your current plan next year. If anything has changed this year, either with your current plan, health status, or budget, that decision to do nothing could lead to unpleasant surprises or missed cost-savings in 2021. (Access to Hospital Network)

There is no one-size-fits-all approach when shopping for Medicare coverage, so people should take time to understand the options available to them and what different plans offer. All people eligible for Medicare are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and ensure they’re enrolled in a Medicare plan that will meet their health and budget needs for the year ahead. Medicare Advantage is one of the options people can consider, and it has experienced rapid growth in enrollment over the past few years. What is Medicare Advantage and what is driving that growth?

Medicare Advantage, which is also called Medicare Part C, combines Parts A and B into one plan offered by private insurance companies. It provides the convenience of combining all your coverage into one plan so you have just one card to carry in your wallet and one company to work with. Additional benefits and services that Original Medicare doesn’t cover (vision, hearing and dental care, fitness memberships, disease management programs, and 24/7 access to health care professionals, a well as drug coverage.

With the goals of cost savings, price predictability, and transparency, UnitedHealthcare is offering a variety of ways to help people save when it comes to their prescription drugs. As one example, the company offers broad access to Medicare Advantage and Part D plans that limit monthly out-of-pocket costs for all covered insulin to $35 for each prescription, helping people better predict their monthly expenses and amounting to projected average annual savings of nearly $450 for beneficiaries who take insulin. Medicare Advantage also offers peace of mind through greater predictability.

This story contains sponsored content.