(Good Things Utah) – Don’t miss Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum’s signature holiday event Breakfast with Santa!

Enjoy a delicious hot breakfast catered by Utah Food Service, and exclusive private playtime in the museum with Jolly Old Saint Nick! The Balloon Granny, Carol Wilson, will be making holiday-themed Balloon creations and each family will receive a special surprise gift from Santa! You’ll want to bring your camera to take a family photo with Santa next to the Holiday tree.

Breakfast is served at 8 am, and playtime with Santa in the museum begins at 9 am. Register today to create family memories for years to come! Breakfast includes pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs with cheese, assorted pastries, fresh fruit, coffee, hot chocolate, and juice!

