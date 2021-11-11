Don’t get caught out: Prepare your car for winter driving now

(Good Things Utah) – Ken Garff Automotive Group is always there to help people out. Today, Lindsay Graff shared some tips to get your vehicles ready for winter driving.

Winter roads can be dangerous, and having to drive somewhere during a winter storm can be a real burden. That’s why it’s vital you make sure your car is prepared for any winter storm or winter driving by servicing your car and checking these three things.

Snow Tires

Snow tires can make a huge difference in traction especially on wet roads here in Utah. Go for the more aggressive tread, as opposed to an all-season tire. Every single Ken Garff Dealership can mount and balance snow tires for only $99! Ken Garff can also store your summer set at an offsite storage location for a fee.

Alignment

Alignment is important because it’s recommended- Cause your vehicle to pull one direction or another- and in inclement weather that can be a recipe for disaster. With all of the construction going on, there are a lot of potholes, you may not even realize your vehicle has gone out of alignment- it’s inevitable and they see it all the time.

Windshield Wipers

Wiper blades are super important. They’re rubber- they’re going to split, tear and degrade, and that can easily be the difference between staying on the road and getting into an accident. You usually won’t think about it unless it’s inclement weather- so it’s something you should check- all dealerships you should be able to check them and replace them.

This story contains sponsored content.