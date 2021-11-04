Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? Here are the best take out options in Salt Lake City

(Good Things Utah) – Face it. Not everybody enjoys the thought of slaving over an oven most of Thanksgiving Day. Do want your Thanksgiving meal to shine without having to put in any work in the kitchen? If so, a few local restaurants are ready to help.

Vessel Kitchen and Gourmandise are each offering specials Thanksgiving meals and sides if you order early. A good meal shared with your loved ones is what the holiday is all about. With the help of their expertly crafted Thanksgiving dishes, you can really make your Thanksgiving spread the envy of reluctant friends and family who decided not to show up.

Vessel Kitchen

Scratch-made and spot-on delicious, Vessel can impress with everything but the bird. For the past 5 years, Vessel Kitchen has thoroughly enjoyed the ability to help prepare food for you, your family, and friends on this special holiday.

This year they are looking forward to introducing a few new menu items and continuing the tradition of offering you made-from-scratch, wholesome food to assist you in putting together a Thanksgiving spread that you can be proud of.

No matter how you typically do Thanksgiving, Vessel Kitchen is confident that they have put together an array of different offerings to accommodate groups of all shapes and sizes.

The family bundles take care of almost all the heavy lifting on Thanksgiving Day. But you can also grab individual items like herbed stuffing, scratch-made turkey gravy, or cranberry sauce if you’re looking for individual items to supplement your main course. You can also order an array of side dishes from their fall menu – delicious sides are a perfect complement to your home-cooked bird.

Quantities are limited so they recommend placing your order as soon as possible. Reminder: the deadline to place all Thanksgiving orders is 9pm on Monday, November 22nd.

Order early to avoid missing out! Go to Vessel Kitchen now to place your order.

Gourmandies

Let Gourmandise do the cooking this year. Their Thanksgiving Take & Warm Feast is here for you and your family to enjoy. There’s nothing like good food to get us in the holiday spirit.

Gourmandise is also offering à la carte sides perfect for your friendly gatherings.

The Gourmandise feast includes:

Turkey breast basted with fresh herbs and butter

Roasted vegetable medley (Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, apples, acorn and butternut squashes. With honey vinegar reduction)

Scratch-made cranberry chutney (reduction of fresh cranberries and oranges brightened with lemon zest), mashed potatoes (flavored with roasted garlic, cream cheese and parsley)

Sweet potatoes (whipped sweet potatoes with pecan streusel topping)

Gourmandise croissant and brioche stuffing (with carrots, onions, celery, herbs de Provence, butter & chicken stock)

Turkey gravy

Butter and herb rolls (dozen white bread rolls)

À la carte offerings include:

Mashed potatoes, Roasted vegetable medley

Sweet potatoes

Gourmandise croissant & brioche stuffing

Turkey gravy

All $25 a piece & gravy at $7.50. Feast feeds 6-8 for $175. Their feast is available for pre-order now and will sell out! Pickup on 11/24 only.

Order early to avoid missing Gourmandise! They sell out quickly on Thanksgiving week! Go to Gourmandise now to place your order.

For more information on local Utah restaurants, visit Taste Utah now.

