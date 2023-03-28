MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Utah Advocates are honoring retired school teacher of 50 years, Don Ward, for his continuing efforts to support families. Ward, now focuses his attention and time on helping refugees who come to Utah.

Ward taught U.S. History for 35 years at Alta High School. He retired to fight cancer – he won! While serving as a substitute teacher at Granite Park Junior High, Ward met many children and families who were refugees in Utah. What started as a clothing donation drive for refugee families, has developed into much more.

In June 2022, Don launched the Ward Foundation – a nonprofit focused on supporting Utah’s refugee community. Don volunteers with families and helps at a school for refugee children – and still helps collect donations of all types for the refugee families in the area. Ward says help is needed, especially in these areas:

Diapers/wipes – baby strollers, swings & car seats

Toilet paper (top item on Christmas wish lists)

Liquid laundry & dish soap (2nd most requested item on Christmas wish lists)

White rice / vegetable oil

VOLUNTEERS

Donate to, request help from and just learn more about Don Ward’s Foundation online. You can also make a donation on Venvo – @WardFoundation.

