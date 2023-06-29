Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Chubby’s Neighborhood Café, a cherished family-owned and operated establishment since 2010, takes pride in its deep Southern roots and a commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences. With a passion for culinary excellence, their large family, spanning seven locations and growing, brings a unique touch to every dish they serve. Each store is lovingly owned by a dedicated brother, making their restaurants a true testament to the bonds of family.

At Chubby’s Neighborhood Café, they believe that quality ingredients are at the heart of great food. That’s why they exclusively source Creekstone Premium Black Angus Beef, renowned for its exceptional flavor and tenderness.

From the moment you step through the doors, you’ll know that every item on our menu is made to order, ensuring that every bite is a delectable experience.

Their story began with a dream and determination. Through hard work and a shared vision, their family transformed that dream into a thriving culinary legacy. It’s this same passion that drives them to consistently deliver mouthwatering meals, made with love and infused with the warmth of their Southern heritage.

As a true family affair, their sister pours her heart into crafting delightful desserts that satisfy even the most discerning sweet tooth.

Every slice of cake, every spoonful of pie, and every bite of a homemade treat is a testament to her talent and dedication.

In addition to their regular menu, they love to surprise their patrons with exciting specials every other month. These carefully curated offerings showcase their culinary creativity, and invite you to join them on this ever-evolving culinary journey.

At Chubby’s Neighborhood Café, they invite you to join their extended family and experience the warmth, flavor, and genuine hospitality that has been their hallmark for over a decade. Come and savor the taste of Southern roots, and the care they put into every dish, and the love they share with each customer who walks through the door.

They are also delighted to offer a special promotion to viewers! This week only, simply mention you saw them on Good Things Utah, and you’ll get a complimentary scone.

Where family, flavor, and community come together.

Be Our Guest Special Offer: $50 gift card for just $25! Purchase yours today!

Explore the menu and locations by visiting Chubby’s Neighborhood Café on their website and other social media sites.

Chubby’s Neighborhood Café.

