Do you own the right pillow for your sleep style? Chances are high you don’t

Are you tossing and turning all night and struggling to wake up feeling refreshed? If you’ve ruled out your mattress as the main culprit, you might want to turn your attention to that uncomfortable block of foam underneath your dome.

A good pillow can make or break a good night’s rest. Your neck, shoulders, and sometimes even your morning-after bedhead serve as a great indicator of the quality your pillow is adding to your nighttime slumber. From pillow size and shape to fill and breathability, there’s so much to consider. The best pillows enhance your sleeping style to properly support your body.

The best pillow for every type of sleeper

Generally, there are three main types of sleepers: back, side, and stomach. Then there is the person that just doesn’t stop moving – the dreaded, combination sleeper. No matter what category you fall into, getting the loft of your pillow nailed on is amongst the most important things you can do before you lay down to rest.

Loft refers to the height of the pillow, and sleep position determines what height you need: Side sleepers are usually comfortable with high loft, stomach sleepers prefer low loft, and back sleepers fall somewhere in the middle. So, do you need to buy three, four, or five new pillows to make sure all your bases are covered?

No. There are tons of adjustable pillows on the market, but some are simply made with better materials. Whether you are a side, stomach, or back sleeper, make sure to invest in an adjustable pillow that you can add or reduce the quantity of fill to meet your support needs.

The Saybrook Pillow

Achieve perfect posture alignment in any sleep position you prefer for both him and her. The pillow comes densely packed and lofty, which enables the full range of adjustment. If you prefer a thin, soft pillow, simply remove a generous amount of filling. And unlike most “adjustable” pillows, Saybrook Pillows include a convenient zipper on the edge of its lustrously smooth and lustfully soft bamboo cover, making it a breeze to add or adjust the loft by subtracting foam whenever you need.

The Saybrook Pillow is made with a luxurious gel-infused blend of memory foam and microfiber and is fully adjustable so that you can get perfect alignment in any sleep position. They use a revolutionary microfiber technology that creates silky plumes that mimic down, while additions of memory foam provide viscoelastic support. It’s called Lion Down Alternative®. It is a special, luxurious gel-infused blend of memory foam and microfiber. The material is hypoallergenic, soft, and cruelty-free.

You’ll get the best night’s sleep on the Saybrook adjustable pillow. Use Promo code: UTAHAUG (Buy one pillow get 20% off a second one, valid August only)