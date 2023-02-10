Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Eliza Petersen with the National History Museum of Utah joined us to talk about a new series they have available! If you have a loved one who LOVES history, this would be the perfect date night idea!

Every story changes when you change the storyteller. This one opens in the dense forest surrounding the temple complex and transports museumgoers to southeast Asia with water projections, temple replicas, and several interactive components revealing how the tools of science advance our understanding of history.

Featuring 120 artifacts, half of which are on tour outside of Cambodia for the very first time! Sandstone statues depicting divinities from the 10th century – before Angkor Wat was even built. The exhibition tells a complex and layered story of what can be learned through scientific research in the context of colonialism, religious evolution, and technological advances.

This exhibit runs through April 23, 2023, and The National History Museum of Utah is open from 10 AM to 5 PM and 10 AM to 9 PM on Wednesdays, 364 days a year!

DATE NIGHT BOX:

Experience the culture of Cambodia in your own home! Curated by local experts and the Natural History Museum of Utah, this Date Night in a Box is guaranteed to make you feel like you’ve had a night to remember in Phnom Penh, The Capital of Cambodia.

Learn how to cook a delicious modern Cambodian meal from Chef Callyn Graf at Harmons. Sip a cool Cambodian iced coffee. Burn Cambodian incense and listen to traditional Cambodian music. Peruse a list of Cambodian movie recommendations provided by the Salt Lake Film Society.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Natural History Museum of Utah website, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

