Do you need glasses? Have them in as little as 30 minutes

Eyemart Express is excited to announce that they are bringing affordable and same-day prescription glasses to Spanish Fork!

For the last 30 years, Eyemart Express has been focused on improving lives by helping people see better. They are proud to offer the fastest production of glasses in the industry. Ninety percent of glasses purchased from their stores are delivered on the same day. Some glasses can even be ready in as little as 30 minutes.

Eyemart Express has more than 2,000 quality and affordable frame options to select from in each of their stores. They carry a variety of brands including Michael Kors, Longchamp, Columbia, Disney, and Nike. They also offer a one-year frame warranty on all glasses, covering any adjustments or breakages. Do you have vision insurance? They accept more than 1,000 insurance plans, so they can help you maximize your insurance benefits. However, with affordable prices, you don’t need insurance to shop with them.

You can visit the independent eye doctor next door for an exam or bring your current prescription, and their local opticians will take care of you. To celebrate the new store in Spanish Fork, shoppers can save on top of their existing affordable prices. Starting on September 14, you can get two pairs of single vision glasses for $19 or two pairs of glasses with progressive lenses for only $68. Those of you who wear glasses know that this truly is a great deal!

Eyemart Express also offers an additional 20 percent everyday discount to all healthcare professionals, first responders, school faculty and staff members, and military members and their families with valid IDs. In honor of their 30th anniversary, customers who make a purchase at their store this year will automatically be entered to win a $2020 gift card. This gift card can be used on frames, sunglasses, lens treatments, and accessories. One winner will be selected each month!

Visit EyemartExpress.com to see all of their store details. They are eager to help you and your family see better!

This story contains sponsored content.