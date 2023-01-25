Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Aspire Surgical Center is a specialized group of Board Certified Oral Surgeons focused on the patient experience and outcomes. They are part of the largest group of Board Certified Oral Surgeons in Utah.

Dr. David Lifferth has an office located right in Park City, so no need to travel to Salt Lake if you live along the Wasatch Back. Dental Implants, Teeth in A Day, and Dentures are all available with the latest technology to help restore your smile.

Aspire Surgical provides an array of oral, maxillofacial, and cosmetic treatments to help you achieve the smile and overall appearance that you have always wanted.

Dr. Lifferth has Advanced Training that includes specialty training in the field of oral surgery. Unlike general dentists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons receive at least four years of additional training, making them uniquely qualified for the most complex of cases. Aspire Surgical surgeons are board certified and experienced in everything from wisdom teeth removal to sinus lifts, bone grafting, pathology, corrective jaw surgeries, and more.

Call Aspire Surgical today at (385) 213-1256) to schedule an appointment today or visit their website.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.