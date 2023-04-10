SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – A vital part of preventing child abuse is knowing and recognizing the types of abuse. There are four types of child abuse: Emotional, Neglect, Physical and Sexual.

Through initiatives including education programs on abuse recognition and reporting for both children and adults, evidence-based home visiting support for parents, and more, Prevent Child Abuse Utah is dedicated to this vital cause – preventing abuse from happening.

Since 1982, the mission of Prevent Child Abuse Utah is to forge and guide a community commitment to prevent child abuse in all forms through programs, services, public awareness, education, public policy development and system partner collaboration.

If you see or suspect child abuse, report it! Call the Utah Child Abuse Reporting Hotline at 855-323-3237.

Prevent child abuse by strengthening families, register for the Joining Forces Conference (April 25th & 26th) to learn how.https://pcautah.org/joining-forces/

Visit Prevent Child Abuse Utah online at PCAUtah.org.

Pinwheels are a symbol of happy childhoods, get yours at shop.pcautah.org.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by NAACP Salt Lake Branch.