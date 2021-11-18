Do you know the 3 C’s of Medicare?

(Good Things Utah) – Dr. Bittner from Optum tells you what to look for when choosing a new provider. Many people change their Medicare plans and their doctors at the same time. They might have moved, their circumstances have changed, and so on.

What should people be looking for in a new primary care provider? Dr. Bittner has 3 things to keep in mind when you shop for a doctor.

1. Look for a doctor who will take the time to listen to you, and answer all of your questions. Make sure you feel comfortable and heard. Do they explain your treatment options in clear language that is easy for you to understand?

2. You want someone who offers care that meets your unique needs as an older adult. A doctor who coordinates your care with the specialists you need and will help you make informed decisions.

3. You want a doctor who works just as hard keeping you healthy as caring for you when you’re sick. You want a doctor that will ensure you receive routine preventive care, including screenings and vaccines. By preventing problems or identifying them early, you are more likely to live a longer, healthier, and more satisfying life.

If you find Medicare confusing, call in and get questions answered by a licensed insurance agent. Optum agents tell people to watch out for the three C’s: Cost, Coverage, and Care.

1. COST

Cost doesn’t just mean premiums. It also includes things like deductibles, copays, and coinsurance.

2. COVERAGE

Ask yourself: Has my coverage changed? Am I getting the same benefits? Are my medicines still covered? If you have Original Medicare, you might get more coverage by switching to a Medicare Advantage plan

3. CARE

At Optum, they have a network of doctors that want you to get the right CARE. Make sure your plan lets you see the doctors you want, go to the hospital you want, and see the specialists you need.

