Dixie Tech trains essential workers with in-demand skills

We’ve seen and used the word “essential” more often and in a more meaningful context than ever before. Our hats are off to the essential workers who braved potential contact with an unseen enemy by going out to work every day while many of us adjusted to working from home.

These fine people, the essentials, kept the trucks on the road bringing those much-needed supplies. They risked their lives each day in medical facilities as they tested and cared for those who contracted the virus and in pharmacies as they dispensed needed medications. They risked their lives in grocery stores as they stocked and checked us out. The list is long. When you stop and think about it, we were never really “shut down”. We had clean water and power. Public safety was never compromised thanks to our police officers, firefighters, and ambulance crews. Tech support was still available for our computers so that work from home could happen. Construction continued and cars were fixed. And the list goes on. They, the essential workers, kept our community going. Many of them are Dixie Tech graduates. They have skill sets that will always be in demand! They are the doers. And they are happy to be doing their thing!

Each of us is wired for work that is uniquely rewarding to us. And the world in the middle of this chaos just reminded us to celebrate the doers who are often taken for granted. To each and every one of them, Dixie Tech extends recognition, all the respect earned and deserved, and our heartfelt thanks!

Dixie Tech programs are at the front line of training America’s essential workforce. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for skilled workers in trades crucial to manufacturing, transportation, and medical care. One of eight fully accredited technical colleges in Utah, Dixie Tech is funded by state legislation and driven by occupational advisory committees consisting of local employers.

Most programs are a year in length, give or take a few months and they are more than affordable. Dixie Tech students graduate debt-free and go to work in rewarding careers.

Essential workers are those who provide the infrastructure of every community including ours!

