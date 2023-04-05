SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Mary Anne Douglas is being recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus at Salt Lake Community College’s commencement this spring. She earned her Surgical Technologist degree from SLCC, a bachelor’s nursing degree at Westminster College and a Master’s Degree in Nursing at the University of Colorado, Denver. She is now the Executive Nurse Director, Surgical Operations at Intermountain Health.

Mary Anne Douglas is one of two alumni being recognized by Salt Lake Community College at their 2023 Commencement in May. Douglas says she saw an advertisement for SLCC’s Surgical Tech prgram and she had a “lightning-bolt moment” – instantly recognizing that is what she wanted to do as a career. She transferred her credits from BYU and begain the program in 1979.

Douglas says healthcare is a demanding field and people entering it need to go at it with the attitude of ‘What can I bring to it.’ Douglas says she passed that advice onto her three children, who all went into nursing. She says there are wonderful career opportunities in healthcare at so many levels – CNAs, nurses, surgical techs, etc…

Visit SLCC.edu for more information.

Sponsored by Salt Lake Community College.