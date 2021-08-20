Discovery Gateway is going wild with monthly LIVE Bird Show’s

Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum is going “WILD” this summer by bringing some feathered friends and other LIVE animals into the museum for children to learn all about animal sciences! They will be hosting live bird shows with Hawkwatch International.

These live shows are where kids can learn about animal sciences, listen to a storybook and meet a bird of prey! All shows are included FREE with ADMISSION. These new opportunities allow families to actively dive into science and inspire children to care about the world around them, including the impact they can have on wildlife!

“Visitors love live animals and learning–this combines them both!” said Kathleen, Bodenlos CEO/Executive Director. “This program is not only fun, but it teaches children about the natural world and the impact they have on it. We are thrilled to partner with Hawkwatch on this exciting new program at the museum.”

In the museum’s monthly program, Raptors and Reading, children are introduced to early animal sciences and literacy through meeting live predatory birds and reading a child storybook that matches the bird of the month! Included with admission, children will be able to meet large and small birds alike including golden eagles, screech owls, hawks, and bald eagles!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Discovery Gateway website.

*Sponsored content