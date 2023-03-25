SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – How do you know when and if you should seek early intervention services to help with your child’s skills development? DDI Vantage provides services that enhance the lives of children and adults, particularly those dealing with disadvantages or disabilities.

Discover. Develop. Impact.

DDI Vantage promotes and provides exemplary services to facilitate the development and independence of children, adults and families with special needs. Serving the community since 1971, DDI Vantage offers Early Intervention, Early Head Start and Child Care, and Adult and Youth Services programs.

The DDI Vantage Early Intervention Program provides a full range of services for families of children under the age of three who have developmental delays and/or disabilities. Adapted to each individual child’s needs and focused on minimizing the effects of the delay, the program works reduce the need for long term intervention throughout the child’s school years.

To learn more about DDI Vantage, click here. Or call 801-266-3979.

Sponsored by DDI Vantage.