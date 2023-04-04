Watch At Your Leisure Saturdays at 10:30pm and Sundays at 9am on ABC4 Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – What are you guys doing sitting indoors? That’s the burning question from Ria Rossi Booth and Chad Booth, producers and hosts of At Your Leisure, the longest-running outdoor recreation adventure show on U.S. television.

At Your Leisure is a family oriented outdoor and travel show focused on the western United States. Our weekly itinerary includes both motorized and non-motorized destinations and activities, cool new product reviews and suggestions on how to get the most of a weekend or week in the west.

The AYL destination is quite simply adventure! Here’s a peek at what’s coming up on At Your Leisure:

Tri State ATV Jamboree

Chad Booth joins the Tri-State ATV Club and the Hurricane Valley Tourism Alliance as they host the Tri State ATV Jamboree. This Jamboree is a three day event with a wide range of available rides, that was not dampened by the unusual weather. There was a great turnout of enthusiasts to enjoy some adventurous conditions and beautiful scenery.

Avalanche Anticipation

Will Oxley is joining Craig Gordon, an Avalanche Forecaster from the Utah Avalanche Center, for a look into what it takes to provide snow sports enthusiasts with the information that helps to keep them safe and make good decisions while enjoying this incredible snowfall year in Utah.

Sand Mountain Service Project

Volunteers from Utah Public Lands Alliance, Desert Roads and Trails Society, St George Jeepers, and Ride Utah met up at Waddy’s Corral on Sand Mountain to work on several service projects around the area. Combining resources of 4×4 and UTV/ATV groups along with the Bureau of Land Management the volunteers worked on staging area fencing, installation of educational street signs and obstacle plaques, cleanup and repairs to the damage to the Competition Hill Composting Toilet all in an effort to keep public lands accessible.

Watch At Your Leisure on ABC4 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m. and Sundays at 9:00 a.m.

Visit At Your Leisure online 24/7 at AYLTV.com.

