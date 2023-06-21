SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Do you have a special occasion coming up and are wondering how to make it even more memorable? Make a reservation at Five Alls Restaurant, one of Utah’s oldest fine dining traditions, located in Salt Lake City.

Five Alls has been serving gourmet English fare since 1969. Enjoy Five Alls’ signature five-course meal, try their popular Chicken Kiev or Filet Oscar as your centerpiece.

Curious about the restaurant’s name? The unusual name comes from an English tradition of five “Alls.” The King rules all, the soldier fights for all, the parson prays for all, the lawyer pleads for all, and the peasant/citizen pays for all.

The menu consists of european dishes like Wienerschnitzel and Chicken Kiev, Halibut fish and chips (actual english chips, not fries); seafood favorites like salmon, halibut, shrimp, lobster and Alaskan King Crab legs. And most menu items can be customized to fit a gluten free diet. The restaurant also features a full service bar with a variety of cocktails, and includes non-alcholic offerings as well.

And of course, don’t miss dessert! The newest sweet offering is a Turtle Sunday!

Explore the menu online at FiveAlls.com. Visit Five Alls in person at 1458 Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City.

