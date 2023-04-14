Ivory Homes has more move-in ready homes than ever

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Ivory Homes is expanding the housing options in Utah’s Wasatch Back region as we see more people moving into this area.

The Wasatch Back is a region in the Rocky Mountains in Utah. It includes cities such as Park City, Heber City, and Morgan. The name Wasatch Back differentiates it from the Wasatch Front, which includes Utah’s more populous cities such as Salt Lake City, Ogden, Layton, and Provo.

Troy Goff, New Home Sales Consultant at Ivory Homes says now is a great time to explore buying a new home along Utah’s Wasatch Back. Ivory Homes offers more move-in ready homes than ever.

Why is now a great time to buy a home from Ivory Homes?

Ivory Homes has more move-in ready homes than ever.

The team at Momentum Loans are offering compelling rates – exclusive to Ivory home buyers.

Ivory Homes offers incredible choices making it easy to customize your home and make it uniquely yours.

We also have an exclusive partnership with Smart Move Guarantee, to take the hassle out of renting your current home, if you’d rather rent than sell.

Ivory Homes also boasts that buying an Ivory home is more cost-effective than renting, and their homes are more energy and money saving efficient than ever. A new Ivory Home is nearly 20-percent more efficient than code requires, and 50 percent more efficient than an existing home built 10 years ago.

Prospective home builders and buyers have a lot flexibility with Ivory Homes. Goff says, clients can meet with an architect to customize the design to meeting their needs and lifestyle. The goal, according to Ivory Homes, is to make the home yours with the highest quality and value.

Visit IvoryHomes.com for more information and to review home plans online.

Social Media:

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Ivory Homes.