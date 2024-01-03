Don't miss this one day bridal event on Saturday, January 6th at Mountain America Expo Center!

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The Original Bridal Showcase kicks of the bridal show season with an amazing don’t-miss bridal and wedding event set for January 6th at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah.

This wedding celebration invites attendees to explore all aspects of wedding planning under one roof. They are celebrating their 41st year of bringing this expo together. Delight in unique cake tastings, witness stunning flower arrangements and peruse exquisite wedding gowns and bridal party attire.

Notable vendor Mary’s Bridal will showcase their beautiful designs with a chance to win a wedding dress in the 4 pm Fashion Show Giveaway. Bring your fiancé, family, and bridal party to share in the excitement.

Admission is $10 for adults, and children 12 & under attend free with a paid adult. Take advantage of this unforgettable day to discover the latest in bridal fashion, catering, and more. Your dream wedding awaits at The Original Bridal Showcase!

Click here for more information – SLCBridalShowcase.com

And mark you calendar for the next bridal event of the season – The South Towne Bridal Showcase coming to Sandy on February 10, 2024.

Sponsored by The Original Bridal Showcase