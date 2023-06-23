SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The 2023 Utah Arts Festival is underway in downtown Salt Lake City and runs thru Sunday, June 25th at Library Square. It’s the 47th Annual festival.

And there is so much to see and do at the Utah Arts Festival. More than 80 music and dance performers are schedule to appear on 6 different stages throughout the festival; and more than 170 featured artists; food and all sorts of family-oriented fun.

More than 85% of the artists are local/Utah artists. There’s also a kids fest/art yard section. Enjoy the creative and powerful world of words with the literary arts performers – comics, storytellers, poets and more.

Visit UAF.org for more festival information and hours.

Instagram/Facebook: IG: @utahartsfest, FB: @utahartsfestival

