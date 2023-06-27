Check out the Good Things Utah show special offer now from Zerorez

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When it’s time to freshen up the look (and sometimes the smell) of your carpets, rugs and flooring – check out how Zerorez tackles the dirtiest jobs, tough stains and odors.

Traditional cleaners use soaps and harsh chemicals that leave a sticky residue, attracting dirt over time. Zerorez’s patented technology cleans with Zr Water® – a powerful cleaner that is non-toxic and completely safe for people, pets, and the planet. When you call the Experts at Zerorez®, you will enjoy surfaces that stay cleaner and longer without dirt-attracting residue.

Special Good Things Utah Offer: $25 per room – don’t have to clean today, but must schedule today. CODE ’25RM’

For Salt Lake Valley area, visit Zerorez Online at ZerorezSaltLake.com or call: 801-288-9376.

And for Weber and Davis Counties, visit ZerorezDavisWeber.com or call: 801-295-7400.

