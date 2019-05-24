Dinner takes on a new level at Hash House A Go Go

Reagan, Nicea, and Brian checked out St. George highlight Hash House A Go Go, the newest restaurant hitting the Southern Utah scene.

When you think of fancy dining, typically you picture small plates of pretentious food that will have you craving a second dinner. Not here at Hash House. You’ll be lucky if you finish your meal in one sitting. Small and bite-size is not in their nature, they don’t skimp out on the good stuff. While piling your plate to the very top, they do so with elegance and grandeur. Presentation is everything. Their meals are almost too pretty to eat! But trust us, once you dive in to these dishes, you won’t be able to stop.

Hash House doesn’t just excel in the eatery department, they also have fabulous drinks, like their Kiwi Watermelon Lemonade to help wash down that hearty feast they lay out for you. And if you aren’t bursting at the seams just yet, even their desserts, like the homemade chocolate “Snickers” bread pudding topped with ice cream and hot fudge will be calling your name if you stay seated at the table too long… It’s big enough to share! How’s that for a silver lining.

Visit hashhouseagogo.com to take a look at their menu!

This story includes sponsored content.