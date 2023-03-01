Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With the winter season in full swing, skiers and snowboarders flock to Utah’s picturesque mountain ski resorts to hit the slopes. But for those looking to take a break from the cold, the resorts’ dining options are an equally enticing attraction.

These 3 dining spots are sure to satisfy your appetite after a long day on the slopes, and we had the pleasure of chatting with Katy Sine of Taste Utah to get the inside scoop on what makes these restaurants stand out.

Earls Lodge, located at the base of Park City Mountain, is a classic après-ski spot that’s been around for over 50 years. Katy tells us that Earls Lodge is a “must-visit” because of its friendly atmosphere, delicious food, and breathtaking views of the mountain.

Next up on the list is Dos Olas, a Mexican-inspired restaurant located in the heart of Park City Mountain Resort. Katy tells us that Dos Olas is the perfect spot to grab a quick bite or sit down for a leisurely lunch. “The menu at Dos Olas is really fun and playful,” she says. “It’s not your typical Mexican restaurant.”

Katy recommends starting with the Chips and Guacamole, which is made with fresh avocado, lime, and cilantro. And if you’re in the mood for something spicy, she suggests trying the Tinga Tacos, which are made with shredded chicken, chipotle sauce, and queso fresco. “They’ve got a really good spice level,” she says.

Last but not least on our list is Kita, an Asian-inspired restaurant located at the top of Park City Mountain. According to Katy, Kita is a “hidden gem” that’s worth the trip up the mountain. “Kita is really special because it’s a fine dining experience in a ski resort,” she says. “You don’t typically see that.”

Overall, Utah’s mountain ski resorts offer a diverse array of dining options that cater to every taste and budget. Whether you’re looking for a fine dining experience or a quick bite between runs, these eateries are sure to satisfy your hunger and offer a memorable dining experience.

Watch new episodes of Taste Utah every Sunday at 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.