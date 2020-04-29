Did you know that communication is the foundation of human connection?

Sorenson Communication believes communication is the foundation of human connection. Wavello allows a Deaf person, a hearing person, and an interpreter to all see each other on a Sorenson video relay call. You might ask why that’s important. Well, the American Sign Language (ASL) community also reads the emotion and tone of a conversation in facial expressions, gestures, and body language. So with Wavello, the deaf is able to see the conversation as well.

Now, with coronavirus (COVID-19), the need to connect – to reach out and communicate – is greater than ever! Recognizing this need, Sorenson accelerated the release of Wavello, which is a feature the Deaf community has wanted and anticipated for a long time.

If you know someone who is deaf or you are deaf yourself you can get Wavello by being a Sorenson customer. The Wavello feature is already installed on all the Sorenson ntouch devices. Hearing people can download the Wavello app at no cost from the Apple App Store (for iOS) or the Google Play Store (for Android) and then register their number. Once hearing callers download the app and register their phone number, they can receive video requests from Deaf people with whom they are speaking on a Sorenson Relay call.

To find out more visit Get Wavello.

