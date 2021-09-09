Despite massive improvements, suicide is still a problem in the state

(GTU) – We’ve come a long way in opening the discussion surrounding suicide prevention, but from veterans to teens, the state still sees alarming numbers in many communities. Good Things Utah was joined by Cielle Smith from Salt Lake Community College Cielle Smith to share more about creating a safe space to talk about mental health and suicide.

Cielle discusses ten ways to help prevent suicide:

Speak with someone today. Call 800-273-8255 national hotline. Know the signs: mood swings, feelings of hopelessness, giving away possessions, losing

interest in activities, talking about death or suicide, saying goodbye to family and friends,

saying they are a burden, withdrawing from friends and family Don’t discount their feelings. View a suicide attempt as a cry for help. Be a good listener. Encourage them to get help. Don’t leave them alone. Ask about their suicidal feelings. Encourage them to see a profession.

Salt Lake Community College has tons of resources where you can find help. Their Taylorsville Redwood Campus location (STC 035) is up and running, resuming normal hours and offering all services.

Both the South City and Jordan Campus location are open and have resumed medical and counseling appointments by appointment only. See the Locations found below for additional details. Please note, the CHC will resume appointment fees and no-show fees at all locations beginning August 24, 2021. Medical and Counseling services are being offered both in-person and via telehealth.

SLCC also works with many organizations that try to tackle the hard issue of suicide. The AFSP chapter in Utah focuses on eliminating the loss of life from suicide by delivering innovative prevention programs, educating the public, raising funds for suicide research and programs, and reaching out to those who have lost someone to suicide.

Suicide is no joke. Find help or additional resources by visiting SLCC or AFSP Chapter Utah.

