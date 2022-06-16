(Good Things Utah) During this week’s visit to our ‘favorite garden center since 1955’, we got to meet the entire Millcreek Gardens family — including LaRene’s daughter and two granddaughters. The girls taught us about the 3 different types of planter flowers and some stunning recommendations for our next DIY container project.

Head down to Millcreek Gardens this summer before the growth is gone. Get helpful details on their most beautiful plant selection and give gardening a go this season!

Visit them at 3900 South 900 East in Salt Lake City, or find them online at MillcreekGardens.com

CONTAINER PLANT TYPES

THRILLERS This type of flower are commonly upright, catching the attention while also framing the other plants within the pots. Some common thriller plants include tulips, violas, hyacinths, and daffodils.

FILLERS Commonly planted to help ‘fill’ larger containers, filler plants are commonly more resilient, yet vibrant additions to potted planters. Examples of filler plants are geraniums, salvias, celosia, and even basil.

SPILLERS Appropriately named because of the way they ‘spill’ over into other flowers adding depth to the arrangement, while also adding pops of color. Spillers include plants like lavender, sedum, and oregano.

CONTAINER PLANTS

Zinnia (THRILLER) An annual native to dry regions, this plant from the sunflower family grows for one year only, making it a fleeting flower for the season. Grows as tall as 24 inches.

Verbena (FILLER) These annuals and perennials include over 150 different species, each with small-petaled flowers with a wood-like scent. Extends anywhere between 6 and 7 feet.

Magnolia (SPILLER) This flower blooms in beautiful shades of yellow, pink, white, and purple. Grows best during the summer months. Reaches lengths of 60 to 80 feet.

