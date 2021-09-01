Design options are endless when you choose to build with Utah’s most trusted home builder

(GTU) – You deserve a home that is different. When you choose to build custom the space you settle in should match your individual style and the layout should fit all of your needs. Otherwise, what’s the point in going custom?

The design decisions you make as a couple set the stage for years of comfortable living if you manage to do it right. Selecting the myriad of features and finishes for your new home can be daunting, but professional designers can help you create a home that is truly unique.

As a premier home builder across the Wasatch Front, Fieldstone Homes boasts a state-of-the-art Design Studio with the best in modern finishes and fixtures for an ideal home.

The design studio is like being a kid in a candy shop. Comment from Fieldstone Homes client.

Fieldstone Homes makes design easy, enjoyable, and inspiring for you—whether you’re an interior design enthusiast with an endless reserve of Pinterest portfolios or a total beginner who doesn’t know the difference between modern and contemporary. The dedicated and talented team of professionals is mindful of your time and budget and ready to help you bring the wow factor into your space! The impressive array of styles and options in the Design Studio gives you more than enough to play with. Check it out for yourself!

The Coughlans, the newest Fieldstone Homes couple to run to the homebuilding gauntlet on Good Things Utah, picked a lot of neutrals, mixing them with black accents and encased by a darker exterior. Because the design-adept couple chose to go with a dark grey exterior, the interior of the home had to be light from floor to ceiling allowing the thinner more subtle black accents to be truly showcased. The careful balance of light and dark also allows the Coughlans to easily transition elements from season to season throughout the year.

Our Pinterest board has lots of modern bold timeless architecture. We went with classic subway tile in a lot of places like the back splash and showers. We have our favorite paint colors in our home now and we are using the same ones in the fieldstone home. Cameron Couglan

The Fieldstone Homes Design Studio is home to an almost endless supply of paint colors, granite patterns, cabinet styles, fixtures, and more. The center really lays out every new home design and décor option imaginable. The Coughlans new home will feature an impressive array of design-forward elements hand-curated by the award-winning Fieldstone Home team.

The Coughlans joined the Fieldstone Homes family on Good Things Utah. Make sure you follow the HOME Series right here on Good Things Utah every Wednesday at 9 AM. Join Fieldstone Homes as they follow the young Utah couple in the complete home-building experience. It’s a local show designed for everyone and for the Utah Home lifestyle. Think BOLD. Think Fieldstone Homes.

Visit Fieldstone Homes on ABC4 Utah to watch the complete HOME Series.

This story contains sponsored content