(Good Things Utah) Since 1928, Community Nursing Services has worked hard to provide care to individuals experiencing illness all around the state of Utah. Instead of hospitalization, they’ve continued to give exceptional in-home nursing care to patients from Logan to Saint George. With 9 offices and 650 associates behind them, CNS has committed to offering high-quality, compassionate care regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay. Because of this promise, each year they deliver over $1.1 million in care to more than 5,500 Utahns.

To raise funds for this non-profit agency, CNS is proudly hosting their 33rd Annual Art & Soup Charity Event on March 16th and 17th at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Take the time to sample a large variety of soups from 20 local restaurants while strolling through the artwork of over 50 ultra-talented artists. All artists participating will also be donating 35% of the money they earn from the event directly to Community Nursing Services. If that’s not enough, the event will also be holding some drawings for various prizes – including a Traeger Grill.

One of the talented artists joining the event is local painter Anne Becker. She joined Good Things Utah to preview some of her amazing artworks and explain how nature has influenced each of her pieces. To see her art in person and taste some delicious soups along the way, you can buy your tickets HERE or at the event doors.

