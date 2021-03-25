Delicious smelling body care products made with natural ingredients

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Blush & Bloom started from a passion for delicious smelling body care products that were also made with natural ingredients. Women should take time to pamper themselves with luxurious and beautiful bath and body care products made with ingredients they can feel good about putting on their skin.

Gina Porter, founder and owner of “Blush & Bloom”, one of Gatehouse No.1’s favorite bath and body lines that is carried in their store. Blush & Bloom has beautiful Bath milks, salts, body butters and other fabulous creations in the very best scents and flavors.

Check out one of their favorite combinations, the Milk Bath + Body Scrub. The Blush Milk Bath has a scent that will keep you coming back for more, time and time again. Milk Powder softens and exfoliates while the kaolin clay gently detoxes. Then add the Body Scrub. It’s whipped to perfection to soften, moisturize, and exfoliate your skin, leaving it lightly scented and feeling incredible.

To learn more visit Blush & Bloom now.

This story contains sponsored content.