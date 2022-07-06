(Good Things Utah) Escaping the summer heat doesn’t always mean leaving Utah. We have plenty of amazing experiences (and foods) right here for us to enjoy while also staying cool during warmer months in this desert state.

Always prepared with amazing ‘staycation’ ideas, Katy Sine with Taste Utah joined us to share yummy local bites — ideal for beating the heat whilst also exploring new and delicious flavors along the way.

Find savory experiences like this and more by going online to TasteUtah.com, or watching them every Sunday at 9:30 am on ABC4 Utah.

Goldener Hirsch Summer Market

First made popular in Paris, this event allows modern foodies to immerse themselves in the outdoor comradery originally celebrated by the French Guingettes (pronounced gyan-get) during the 18th century.

Livening up Deer Valley this season, the Goldener Summer Market will feature yummy curated eats by Chef Nicolas, a selection of refreshing drinks, exciting outdoor games, and talented musicians performing live — every Saturday through the summer to September 3rd at Goldener Hirsch by the Auberge Resorts Collection in Park City.

EVENT DATES:

Jul 9, 2022 at 01:00 pm – 04:00 pm (Sat)

Jul 16, 2022 at 01:00 pm – 04:00 pm (Sat)

Jul 23, 2022 at 01:00 pm – 04:00 pm (Sat)

Jul 30, 2022 at 01:00 pm – 04:00 pm (Sat)

Aug 6, 2022 at 01:00 pm – 04:00 pm (Sat)

Aug 13, 2022 at 01:00 pm – 04:00 pm (Sat)

Aug 20, 2022 at 01:00 pm – 04:00 pm (Sat)

Aug 27, 2022 at 01:00 pm – 04:00 pm (Sat)

Sep 3, 2022 at 01:00 pm – 04:00 pm (Sat)

*Event durations are approximate. Check with presenting organization to confirm times/dates.

Make a day of it by hiking any of the valley’s high-altitude trails, then settle down on the way back by taking in all the beautiful sights and sounds of the outdoor festivities on the restaurant’s spacious patio. Local vendors will also be there offering unique wares for visitors as they experience all the Goldener Summer Market has to offer.

Admission to this year’s event is $35 which includes all passed hors d’oeuvres and live music by local bands. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite by clicking the link here.





Heber Valley Artisan Cheese

This family-owned farm and creamery is tucked in the quaint community of Midway, Utah. The Kohler family has been in the industry for 100 years, giving Utahns the purest, richest, and most creamy milk around since opening.

Once established as a leading farm in the valley, the family also build a creamery in 2011 to offer customers exceptional dairy products from milk to handcrafted artisan cheeses.

The premium milk used to make Heber Valley Artisan Cheese is what makes their flavors so special — produced by 150 cows raised on the farm. Their cows are very well cared for, each grass-fed and able to roam free around the mountain valley pastures of Midway.

The cheese selection here is all aged to perfection with exquisite flavors like Cascade Raw, Queso Fresco Verde, and Wasatch Back Jack. Their hard work and produce have gained them award-winning recognitions.

To browse their entire selection, go to HeberValleyArtisanCheese.com or visit the creamery in-person at 920 River Road in Midway, Utah.





See more delicious dining destinations by going online to TasteUtah.com

**This segment contains sponsored content