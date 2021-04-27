Debbie Durkin’s ECOLUXE “Must-Haves”

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Good Things Utah has the exclusive details on the ECOLUXE products the stars love.

FLOAFERS SHOES

“Where fashion meets foam”. As we emerge from the confines of COVID and head back to the office and school, it will be in footwear and apparel that’s casual and comfortable. And that includes a pair of Floafers, a collection of men’s, women’s and children’s, lightweight foam footwear that works weekday to weekend. Floafers has reimagined the classic loafer to suit today’s more relaxed dress code. Choose from basics such as black and brown for a more tailored look to fun pops of color and novelty prints for more playful dressing.

Floafers are performance driven, made of easy-to-clean antimicrobial EVA foam. A decorative ventilation allows air to circulate, keeping feet cool and dry. And, don’t worry about slips and falls during those unexpected showers since the durable rubber outsole channels water away.

The collection is affordably priced at $59.99 for adult sizes and $34.99 for children’s, making it easy to build a wardrobe of looks for the whole family.

Buy now!

RevealU Skincare

GOLD – Face & Body Gel Moisturizer.

REJUVE GOLD Mineral Rich Hydration Mist with 24k gold: n ew product debuting at ECOLUXE Awards Season CO VID-safe Drive-thru Luxury Experience – This refreshing facial mist is your golden seal of beauty to restore and maintain youthful and radiant skin. The Gold elements will work to rejuvenate and firm skin leaving your face radiant and revitalized.

Use Rejuve Gold Hydration Mist on the face, neck, or hands for deep hydration and nourishment. Spritz throughout the day when you need a boost of hydration or a quick-pick-me-up. This gentle mist is good for all skin types. Golden Gift Set: $76.00

REJUVE – Face & Body Gel Moisturizer REJUVE – Mineral Rich Hydration Mist, new product debuting at ECOLUXE Awards Season COVID-safe Drive-thru Luxury Experience – This is a multi-faceted light-weight mist made with mineral-rich spring water that calms, soothes, and hydrates skin. A nice add-on to a good skin care regimen. Suitable for all skin types, acne-prone, and inflamed skin; use it anywhere and everywhere! Rejuvenation Gift Set $70.00

Their products are designed to be safe for all skin types, skin sensitives, all ages, all ethnicities, and unisex. Our award-winning product lines are colorful like that of a rainbow; a beautiful phenomenon that inspires happiness, togetherness, hope, and good fortune.

Revealu products leave a long lasting fighting layer of antibacterial properties of silver & copper. They are 99% chemical-free, alcohol-free, fragrance-free, paraben-free, oil-free, vegan & cruelty-free.

Buy now.

MÓ Eyewear USA

MÓ Eyewear is the leading fashion sunglass brand in Spain and the new SUN ’21 Collection, fresh off the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid premiered in the USA at Debbie Durkin’s ECOLUXE Drive-Thru Luxury Experience Oscars weekend.

This new collection of mó sunglasses comprises sun lifestyle, sun trends and sun kids categories,

The sun lifestyle category models have been included focused on the spring season with timeless shapes renewed by translucent finishes, more minimalist lines and very careful details of the metallic structures. Models focused on the summer season feature bold designs, with riskier colours.

In the sun trends, the category is the trendiest models of this season, with silhouettes that give personality and character. Among the most characteristic models of this spring, the line is the renewed retro shapes, geometric shapes, and wide profiles. Pronounced silhouettes and more striking colors stand out.

The sun kids category offers perfect models for kids, with a wide variety of shapes and materials, which will also protect their sight. It stands out for its variety of colors inspired by the marine world from which we have taken the names of fish to name the glasses.

Use PROMO CODE ‘mó Good Things‘ (40% discount) Available until May 1, 2021.

Go to http://www.moeyewear.com/ now.

Lianna Berries & Treats

Lianna Berries & Treats presented each Star with their new custom Vintage Rose Collection, a box of handcrafted treats and berries dipped in the finest in smooth couverture chocolate and beautifully designed with luster dust, sprinkles, and edible glitter. Inspired by the 1950’s “pin-ups”, these delectable dolls are ready for their close-ups! Get a 12 count box for $60 or a 16 count box $70.

Buy now.

Ace Beaute Cosmetics

Ace Beaute Cosmetics’ motto is “Beauty for All” regardless of age, sex, skin color, religion or socio-economic status. Ace Beaute was launched in 2016 with a wide selection of false lashes. To make our brand completely cruelty-free, we no longer carry mink lashes – just faux mink lashes. We have since expanded our line into color cosmetics and have a lot of wonderful products coming your way. The Stars at ECOLUXE Drive-Thru received our Quintessential Palette that represents the most perfect example of quality. It consists of 16 colors that can be used to create a broad range of looks from neutral to bold. Each color has been carefully milled and pressed to provide the easiest application and the most excellent color payoff.

Buy now with PROMOCODE for 30% off: AWARDS

