SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Tis the season to BBQ! And dad’s love to grill. Whether dad takes over the backyard this holiday weekend or you’re going to treat dad this Father’s Day, here’s a great steak grilling recipe to surprise him with on his special day, courtesy of the Utah Beef Council.

Citrus Rubbed Beef and Fruit Kabobs

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick

1 medium orange

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (optional)

4 cups cubed mango, watermelon, peaches and/or plums

Salt

Grate peel and squeeze 2 tablespoons juice from orange; reserve juice. Combine orange peel, cilantro, paprika, and ground red pepper, if desired, in small bowl. Cut beef Steak into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Place beef and 2-1/2 tablespoons cilantro mixture in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Place remaining cilantro mixture and fruit in separate food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Close bags securely. Marinate beef and fruit in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours.

Soak eight 9-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Thread beef evenly onto four skewers leaving small space between pieces. Thread fruit onto remaining four separate skewers.

Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill beef kabobs, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 11 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill fruit kabobs 5 to 7 minutes or until softened and beginning to brown, turning once.

Season beef with salt, as desired. Drizzle reserved orange juice over fruit kabobs.

Recipe courtesy of Utah Beef Council.

Visit UtahBeef.org for more delicious and beefy recipe ideas. Beef, it’s what’s for dinner!

Follow Jennifer Burns at @JBCookingHost.

Sponsored by Utah Beef Council.