Curb appeal 101: 3 exterior design trends you need to know before buying a home

(GTU) – Every homeowner wants to have a trendy curb appearance, but they often don’t want the details to fall out of style within the next few years. Achieving the perfect look takes a delicate balance and many homes fail to live up to the billing. Ever drive by an old house and think, “what were they thinking…” It’s hard to find that sweet spot between fresh and outdated, but it is possible to get an exterior style that inspires for years to come.

We spoke with Brooke Carrig, one of our favorite designers from Fieldstone Homes about the home exterior trends the company is embracing this year and the surprise styles they absolutely love.

Design is one of the most important aspects of the experience at Fieldstone Homes. Incredible designers are available to customers for anything they might need in their one-of-a-kind Design Studio. Fieldstone Homes works alongside the highest-quality brands and most trusted in the industry to make every option available in nearly every category of home design. Fieldstone can find something to fit any style and budget.

Here are three exterior home design trends taking center stage this year:

Black Windows

You would usually find black windows in the fabulous loft condominiums of inner cities. Now, however, to see this design trend in neighborhood homes around Utah probably wouldn’t surprise you. Black windows are an awesome way to elevate the exterior of your home and make it stand out from the rest.

This trend may be at the height of its popularity now, but this is most likely due to its classic roots. Black windows work impeccably well with many home designs — from farmhouse to modern and many styles in between. Black windows also add distinctive style and definition to your home both inside and out.

White Siding

White Siding is still in. with one caveat; people are moving more towards bold colors like dark gray and blue.

Like Fieldstone’s newest family, the Couhglans chose black windows and Iron Gray siding. it is going to make a huge contrast and statement in a neighborhood full of lighter-colored exteriors.

While white never goes out of style, it’s certainly one of the top exterior home colors for the next decade. Fieldstone loves the use of both black interior and exterior windows as well as black on the exterior and white on the interior for those who aren’t wanting a big statement inside.

Builders are choosing more and more to do black window frames to complement crisp white siding. It’s classic because white is a neutral color — it’s neither warm nor cool. A white house will pair nicely with almost any kind of trim.

Dark Grey Siding

In the last couple of years, there has been an upswing in darker grey paint coating on home exteriors as well as interiors. Fieldstone Homes can see why! Designers love to call this a “trend” and while it has gained popularity as more homes pop up, painting a house dark grey finds its roots long before now. Dark exterior paint is dramatic and eye-catching. If you’re considering being the first one on the block to try a darker color, go for it.

Fieldstone Homes

Fieldstone Homes is a community builder that has a THINK BOLD approach to everything they do. Fieldstone Homes applies a THINK BOLD in all of their communities, model homes, design studio, floor plans, architecture, and most importantly in the home buyers’ experience.

The homebuilder loves working with amazing home buyers and they have been so fortunate to work with people that make up the culture in Utah. From the minute a home buyer walks into one of their “parade of homes” style model homes it is fitting that they stand out. Employees at Fieldstone have taken on the THINK BOLD mentality along with their well-versed values.

As one of the top home builders in Utah, the wealth of experience Fieldstone offers is critical to creating outstanding communities. Having a solid foundation as a company is as important as the foundation of a home.

The Coughlans joined the Fieldstone Homes family on Good Things Utah. Make sure you follow the HOME Series right here on Good Things Utah every Wednesday at 9 AM. Join Fieldstone Homes as they follow the young Utah couple in the complete home-building experience. It’s a local show designed for everyone and for the Utah Home lifestyle. Think BOLD. Think Fieldstone Homes.

Visit Fieldstone Homes on ABC4 Utah to watch the complete HOME Series.



