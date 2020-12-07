Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Crumbl is the nation’s fastest-growing-cookie-company and is homegrown from Utah. After only three years, they have 118 stores operating in 25 states, but will always be proud to call Utah home. Their menu rotates weekly and they have over 130 cookie profiles rotate through, (all of which have been through rigorous public taste-testing), and they bake each batch fresh every day. Things just got even sweeter.

Crumbl Cookies is making holiday gifting sweet & simple. You can send cookies easily to friends, family, co-workers, clients, and colleagues on their app. It’s as easy as selecting your card design, what amount, adding the recipient (from the contact list), and then attaching a special video message. They’ll receive via text & can redeem anytime they’d like for in-store, delivery, or even nationwide shipping. It’s all COVID-safe AND thoughtful, but easy for YOU!

Crumbl gift cards and freshly-based cookies make the perfect tangible gift! Download the Crumbl App now or visit Crumbl to find out more.

This story contains sponsored content.