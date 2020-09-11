Crescent Senior Living combines independent living with compassionate care

Crescent Senior Living is the intersection where luxury, family-friendly, home, and comfort meet. Crescent Senior Living has been open for just over a year. It’s beautiful inside and out with a caring and professional staff. They understand that making the transition to a senior living community can feel a bit overwhelming, so they’ve designed their housing units to feel like home as much as possible. The apartments at Crescent Senior Living Community offer more than just housing. They provide privacy and a place to store personal treasures that mean the world to our residents. Available apartments include studios and 2 bedroom apartments. Other amenities include:

Movie theater

Bistro with soda and ice cream

Billiards room

Family Fun Center

Fitness Center and Massage Therapy studio

Full-service Salon

Underground parking

Back patio with a waterfall and outdoor seating

It’s also conveniently located near several Salt Lake County hospitals, high-end restaurants, shopping centers, local parks, and musical theatres. Besides excellent basic services, they also provide assisted living as well as memory care.

Crescent Senior Living always recommend taking a tour of their community before making your final decision. While they love welcoming new members into the community, they want you to be sure that they’re a good fit for your needs and lifestyle. They invite you and your loved ones to take a tour so you can see and feel the Crescent Senior Living difference for yourself. Contact them today, and they’ll get you set up with a grand tour of the community!

Crescent Senior Living is offering a Fall move-in special: Receive $500 OFF monthly service plan for 6 months!

To find out more visit Crescent Senior Living or take the virtual tour now!

This story contains sponsored content.