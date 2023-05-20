See what is planned for Pioneer Day 2023

MOAB, Utah (Good Things Utah) – At Red Cliffs Lodge, fostering creative energy and space is important. The Red Cliffs Foundation is dedicated to empowering artists and encouraging arts engagement to heal and unite communities. From painting classes and crafting to vintage tintype photography, Red Cliffs Foundation provides a thriving showcase for all sorts of artists.

The Red Cliffs Foundation is a 501c nonprofit that supports the ARTS in the four corners area as part of Red Cliffs Lodge’s efforts to be a “regnerative” resort, meaning being beyond sustainability and doing good for the community.

July 24th – Utah’s Pioneer Day – is an exciting day at Red Cliffs Lodge with the Red Cliffs Foundation hosting a number of creative, family-friendly events and art-related activities.

Follow the Red Cliffs Foundation on Instagram – @RedCliffsFoundation

Visit RedCliffsLodge.com for more information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Red Cliffs Lodge.