(Good Things Utah) Spring is in bloom and the opportunities to plant in your garden are endless. To see them develop by summer, the time to plant is right now. If you’re looking for the right place to go in Salt Lake City, then “every day is a great day at Millcreek Gardens.”

Growing flowers to their full potential can be a tough task for anyone who struggles to find their ‘green thumb’ in the garden. So much goes into nurturing them throughout the season, but the most vital part of planting is the soil you use. According to LaRene at Millcreek Gardens: “Soil is like the foundation of everything, and water is like the lifeblood.”

Colorful flowers and healthy plants of all varieties can be found at Millcreek Gardens. There, you have the opportunity to fill a container with any plants you see and design it however you’d like. Mix and match fruit plants with ornamental, making a beautiful arrangement for any yard.

You can visit Millcreek Gardens at 3500 South 900 East in Salt Lake City or find them online at MillcreekGardens.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content