Creating the perfect gluten-free Thanksgiving Feast

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

You might think making a traditional Thanksgiving meal gluten-free would be difficult or even impossible. Well not anymore! This November Mom’s Place Gluten Free has a Thanksgiving Special offering just for you! Get your Thanksgiving food on their website and in-store. The packs include their top-selling holiday products too. The Thanksgiving special pack includes:

Sensational Stuffing Mix (1)

Crescent Rolls (1)

Pie Crust (1)

Simple! Graham Cracker Pie Crust (1)

Vanilla Pudding (1)

Chicken/Turkey Gravy (2)

Onion Soup Mix (1)

Cream of Mushroom Soup (1)

Cream of Chicken Soup (1)

Your guests might not even realize everything on the table is safe for those who follow the gluten-free diet. If you’ve been looking for some gluten-free Thanksgiving menu inspiration, you need to look no further. Mom’s Place Gluten Free has you covered.

Order today while the Thanksgiving Packs are still available! Also, get free shipping on all orders over $75. Use promo code ‘GOODUTAH15’ for 15% off your order.

LINK: Mom’s Place Gluten Free

This story contains sponsored content.