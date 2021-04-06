Creamy Strawberry Tart

Ingredients for Crust
- 2 cups crushed pretzels
- 2 graham crackers, crushed
- 3/4 cups (1 1/2 stick) melted butter
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- Filling
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 2 (8 oz) blocks cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- Juice and zest of 1 lemon
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 lb Harmons diced strawberries, divided
- 3 Tbsp strawberry or raspberry preserves
Instructions
- To make the crust, preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, add pretzels, butter, and sugar until combined. Transfer to a 10” tart pan and press firmly into pan using bottom of a measuring cup. Bake 8 minutes and let cool completely.
- Meanwhile make the filling. In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream until stiff peaks form, 2-3 minutes.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add cream cheese and sugar and beat until smooth. Add lemon juice and zest, and vanilla. Beat until combined. Fold in 1 1/2 cups strawberries, whipped cream, then spoon into cooled crust and smooth top.
- Sprinkle remaining 1 cup strawberries on top of tart.
- In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat together preserves and 2 teaspoons water until warmed, 30 seconds. Drizzle over tart and refrigerate until well chilled, 2 hours.
