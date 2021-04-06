Creamy Strawberry Tart

GTU Sponsor

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Ingredients for Crust

  • 2 cups crushed pretzels
  • 2 graham crackers, crushed
  • 3/4 cups (1 1/2 stick) melted butter
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • Filling
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 2 (8 oz) blocks cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • Juice and zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 lb Harmons diced strawberries, divided
  • 3 Tbsp strawberry or raspberry preserves

Instructions

  • To make the crust, preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, add pretzels, butter, and sugar until combined. Transfer to a 10” tart pan and press firmly into pan using bottom of a measuring cup. Bake 8 minutes and let cool completely.
  • Meanwhile make the filling. In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream until stiff peaks form, 2-3 minutes.
  • In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add cream cheese and sugar and beat until smooth. Add lemon juice and zest, and vanilla. Beat until combined. Fold in 1 1/2 cups strawberries, whipped cream, then spoon into cooled crust and smooth top.
  • Sprinkle remaining 1 cup strawberries on top of tart.
  • In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat together preserves and 2 teaspoons water until warmed, 30 seconds. Drizzle over tart and refrigerate until well chilled, 2 hours.

Find a Harmons near you.

This story contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors