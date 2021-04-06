Creamy Strawberry Tart

Spring cleaning is almost here and cleaning your carpets is a big part of that. Jake Stone from Zerorez Carpet Cleaning shared why cleaning your carpets is so important.

Spring is that time of the year when we really think most about getting a fresh start. Keeping your carpets clean year-round really is a good idea. With kids coming and going constantly and often wearing their shoes in the house or maybe your pet is tracking in dirt from outside. Whatever it may be, carpets can get dirty anywhere. Dirt darkens your carpet and that’s why they appear dirty in the springtime. But what about the sands and soil that get deep in. Even if you cannot see them, they are ruining your carpets too.