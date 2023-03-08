SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – There’s nothing like a great bowl of pasta! Harmons Chef Jacki Dodart took a break from the Harmons Cooking School to share this delicious recipe for Creamy Pasta with Chicken and Asparagus. Enjoy!

Creamy Pasta with Chicken and Asparagus

Serves 6

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 lb. fresh asparagus spears

2 tablespoons butter

¾ lb. fettuccini or linguini

Salt and fresh ground black pepper

3 tablespoons shallot, finely chopped

1 cup heavy cream

1 dried hot chili pepper or chili flakes, to taste

1 teaspoon fresh tarragon, chopped (or ½ teaspoon dried)

¼ lb. gorgonzola

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

¼ to ½ teaspoon fresh grated nutmeg

Peel asparagus stalks and slice diagonally into 2” pieces. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and add asparagus, cooking for about 3 minutes or until bright green and crisp-tender. Using a slotted spoon, remove and shock in a bowl of ice water. Drain and set aside. Cut chicken into small bite-size pieces, about 1½ inches long and season with salt and pepper. Heat a medium skillet over medium high heat. Add butter and melt. Add chicken pieces to pan and cook for 5-7 minutes or until chicken is fully cooked through and no longer pink in the center (internal temperature of 165 degrees F). Add shallots and stir to combine.

Add heavy cream and reduce heat to simmer. Add in drained asparagus and dried chili or chili flakes to taste. Stir in tarragon, gorgonzola and parmesan cheeses until well combined. Grate nutmeg over dish. Taste and adjust seasonings as necessary.

Return pot of water to a boil and add pasta, cooking according to package directions or until al dente. Drain and add directly to pan with sauce and toss to coat. Serve immediately.

