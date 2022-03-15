(Good Things Utah) For anyone experiencing a neurological condition affecting memory, it often becomes difficult to keep a daily routine. This is very scary for those affected, but also a big responsibility for their caregivers. With this in mind, many have turned to memory care communities for help.

Located in Salt Lake City, The Auberge at Aspen Park is a specially designed neighborhood serving the needs of these individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and other forms of memory loss. Their staff has committed to giving residents compassionate care that meets their physical, social, spiritual, and emotional needs.

For residents, one of the highlights of the community is the restaurant-quality food. They get a taste of luxury with an On-Site Executive Chef preparing delicious meals made from produce grown in the community garden. Hannah and Chef Dave from Auberge joined us on Good Things Utah to preview one of the many delicious recipes featured on their menu: Cranberry Orange Cookies. For more information about Auberge at Aspen Park, go to AubergeAspenPark.com.

Hannah’s Cranberry Orange Cookies

Ingredients:

Cookies

3/4 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup white sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 ½ tablespoon grated orange zest

2 tablespoons orange juice

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup dried cranberries

Glaze

1 1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest

3 tablespoons orange juice

1 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

With an electric mixer, cream together the butter and sugars until smooth. Add the egg and vanilla and beat until well blended.

Stir in 1 ½ tablespoon of orange zest and 2 tablespoons orange juice.

In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt; add to creamed mixture. Stir in cranberries.

Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.

Bake for 8-10 minutes, until the edges have just begun to brown. Remove from cookie sheets to cool on wire racks.

In a small bowl, stir together ingredients for glaze until smooth. Drizzle over cooled cookies. Let stand until set. Smile and enjoy!

