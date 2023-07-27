SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Utah Backpack Swapp Meet is a community event aimed at supporting local families in need by providing elementary school backpacks and essential school supplies to local Utah families.

Here’s how it works: Local Utah families in need are invited to reserve a brand-new backpack for their elementary school student(s) in advance. Just visit (www.craigswapp.com) to secure your reservation.

But don’t worry if you missed the RSVP deadline. You can still come to the event and pick up a backpack on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

You can help make a difference by donating new or gently used backpacks. Just bring them to the Craig Swapp & Associates headquarters in Sandy on Saturday, July 29th, from 11 am to 1 pm.

Address: 9980 S 300 W #400, Sandy, UT 84070

Together, we can ensure that every child has the tools they need to succeed in their education. Plus, it’s a chance to create a positive impact and inspire hope within our local communities.

“The Utah Backpack Swapp Meet” wouldn’t be possible without the support of our amazing partners, including Univision, and The Granite School Education Foundation, along with other local businesses like La Gatita Furniture, Mountain Land Physical Therapy, Ocean Ice, Salt Lake Surgical, Aspen Medical Group and Utah Accident Clinic.

For more information about “The Utah Backpack Swapp Meet” or to make a donation in advance, visit www.craigswapp.com or contact events@craigswapp.com

For legal counsel, visit Craig Swapp & Associates online at www.OneCallThatsAll.com. Or call: 801-444-4444.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Craig Swapp & Associates.