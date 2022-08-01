(Good Things Utah) For many memorable seasons now, our Taste Utah has shown us all the culinary goodness our state has to offer. They’ve introduced us to dining destinations both big and small, each sharing one common trait: delicious flavors. This week, Katy took us up the mountains to preview one of the most upscale establishments in Park City with a dash of contemporary.

Located in Deer Valley as part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, the Goldener Hirsch Restaurant features Austrian cuisine crafted with locally-sourced ingredients.

Under the leadership of Executive Chef Nicolas Lebas, this acclaimed restaurant is set in an Old-World ambiance, strewn with beautifully painted ceilings, and cozy seating. Even better, guests have the option to enjoy their meal in the brisk mountain air on their comfortable patio space.

The flavors created here are unique, taking classic Alpine dining we’ve come to love about Park City and infusing it with dashes of Bulgarian cuisine. Appreciate all the mountains have to offer by visiting for a tastefully-arranged charcuterie board along with their wide selection of wines and cocktails. Make the most of the trip by ordering yummy starters like their Bavarian Pretzels, gourmet sandwiches, and decadent desserts.

Looking for even more to savor from Goldener Hirsch? Feast on delicious main courses like their Cripsy Wiener Schnitzel, Steak Tartare, and Rohan Duck Breast, each preceded by a deliciously refreshing salad plate.

Whether you dine at Goldener Hirsch Restaurant while staying at the award-winning hotel or are just looking to get a contemporary meal following a mountain adventure, there is something here for everyone. Their creative menu selection and vibrant atmosphere make it a must-try spot for Park City visitors.

You can find the Goldener Hirsch Restaurant at 7520 Royal Street in Park City or learn more online by going to AubergeResorts.com/GoldenerHirsch.

