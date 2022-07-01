(Good Things Utah) We’re lucky to have a wide range of delicious foods and restaurants here for us in Utah. For foodies of Salt Lake City, a newly renovated establishment inside The Grand America Hotel is offering guests a taste of “classic European cuisine with a modern American approach.”

Laurel Brasserie & Bar is the newest addition to the acclaimed hotel, offering locals a vibrant yet comfortable gathering spot in the heart of downtown Salt Lake. This upscale culinary experience prides itself on serving Utahns with a modern-day twist on European-inspired cuisine. Even better, their extraordinary patio space gives locals plush seating and plenty of fresh air to take in with each course.

Everything is created from scratch at Laurel, with only the most wholesome ingredients used in their cooking. Executive Chef Fernando and his talented team work hard to give visitors a wonderful experience for brunch and dinner — featuring a considerable menu chock-full of delightful dishes, handmade for locals visiting the restaurant and for guests staying in The Grand America Hotel.

On their menu, Laurel offers guests their choice of many delectable dishes like Arancini, Heirloom Tomato Tartlets, Tuna Tartare, Mussels, and much more. For dessert, visitors get to choose from options like Bread Pudding, Strawberry Shortcake, and their House-Made Ice Cream.

When the sun goes down and the city lights up, Laurel has a nice selection of ales, as well as handcrafted cocktails like American Hustle, Smokey Paloma, and Hibiscus Mule, or a signature assortment of red and white wines. They also offer identical non-alcoholic beverage options just as delicious as the originals.

Guests get to savor the exquisite flavors found in their assorted pastries, macaroons, croissants, and other delicious bites at Bonne Vie nearby. In addition to the grab-and-go desserts made fresh every morning, they also offer rich coffee flavors sourced from local businesses and vendors, with each cup freshly brewed before reaching the table.

“Everything we do, it’s made in-house,” says Executive Chef Fernando Soberanis. “We’re very focused on creating good relationships with local vendors and local products that we can use.”

There are many perfect occasions to dine at Laurel Brasserie & Bar — from first dates to a hearty gathering of family and friends.

For more information about the newly renovated venue and to see what dishes are on their menu, go online to LaurelSLC.com or experience the food firsthand at 555 S Main Street in Salt Lake City.

