COVID-19 and obesity: Why it’s such a huge concern

GTU Sponsor

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The CDC released a report in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly (MMWR) on March 8, 2021 about the potential risks of obesity and COVID-19.

Key findings in the report:

  • Obesity increases the risk for severe COVID-19-associated illness.
  • Overweight and obesity are risk factors for invasive mechanical ventilation.
  • Obesity is a risk factor for hospitalization and death, particularly among adults aged <65 years.
  • Obesity can cause chronic inflammation that disrupts immune responses to pathogens and impairs lung function.
  • Among almost 150,000 adults who were diagnosed with COVID-19 that went to the hospital, 28.3% had overweight and 50.8% had obesity.

These findings highlight the need for policies to ensure community access to nutrition and physical activities that promote and support a healthy BMI. Public health departments in Utah offer a variety of services to assist with policy development in these areas: choosehealth.utah.gov.

They have tried to provide an array of helpful information for you on diabeteshypertension and other chronic conditions. Resources available include physical activity, healthy eating, weight management and a comprehensive list of resources in your community.

To learn more go to Choose Health Utah.

More Good Things Utah

Recipes

Featured Guests

Table Talk

Sign Up For Daily Emails

This story contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors