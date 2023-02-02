Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Nicea had the privilege of sitting down with Sydney from Utah Facial Plastics today to discuss a few products they have available and just in time for February and they’re also throwing in some specials for Valentine’s Day!

While it may seem like a newer option, the truth is, dermal fillers have been around for 40 years! In the hands of seasoned pros, it is possible to have a several different areas treated and with many different options for full facial rejuvenation they have the most popular and safest options available.

Utah Facial Plastics has been using several brands like Juvederm and Restylane to enhance, fill, define, and sculpt areas such as the lips, under eyes, cheeks, and jawline becoming more popular.

Sydney is aware that there is often a negative stigma associated with filler and notes that this is because of overfilling, poor injecting, and asymmetry or lumps. She tells us how important it is to make sure you are using an expert!

Make sure you visit the Utah Facial Plastics website and schedule your appointment so you can get rid of those fine lines and wrinkles and feel and look your best for Valentine’s Day!

*Sponsored Content.